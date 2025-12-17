Cooper logged eight tackles (seven solo), including two tackles for a loss, one pass defense and one fumble recovery during the Packers' 34-26 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Cooper jumped on an RJ Harvey (ribs) fumble caused by Micah Parsons (knee) early in the first quarter, and the Packers' offense capitalized on the turnover by converting it into a 53-yard field goal from Brandon McManus eight plays later. Cooper has tallied at least eight tackles in each of his last three games, and the 2024 second-rounder is up to 105 combined tackles through 14 regular-season games. It's the first time in his young career that he's reached the tackling century mark, and he'll look to add to his total in Saturday's road tilt against the Bears, a game that will carries major playoff implications.