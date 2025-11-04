default-cbs-image
Cooper registered eight tackles (three solo) against Carolina in a loss Sunday.

Cooper's eight tackles tied for second-most on the Packers. After recording 87 tackles over 14 regular-season games as a rookie last year, Cooper is at 62 stops (including 0.5 sacks) along with three defensed passes through eight contests this season.

