Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Secures eight stops in Week 9 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper registered eight tackles (three solo) against Carolina in a loss Sunday.
Cooper's eight tackles tied for second-most on the Packers. After recording 87 tackles over 14 regular-season games as a rookie last year, Cooper is at 62 stops (including 0.5 sacks) along with three defensed passes through eight contests this season.
