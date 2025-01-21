Cooper played in 14 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 87 tackles (57 solo), including 3.5 sacks, four pass defenses (including one interception), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The second-round rookie out of Texas A&M saw limited playing time on defense early in the regular season, but he slowly saw his snap count increase as the year progressed and ended up starting in the Packers' final four games of 2024 (including the NFC wild-card game against the Eagles). Cooper missed three games due to a hamstring injury, but he returned in Week 15 against the Seahawks and accumulated 42 tackles (28 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses (including one interception) in the following five games (including playoffs). Cooper won the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month award for December/January and figures to be a staple of the Packers' defense for the 2025 campaign.