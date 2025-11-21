Cooper (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Cooper was limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday with a lingering foot injury. However, the 24-year-old is ready to go for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota after logging a full session Friday. The second-year pro has consistently started in every game this season while managing the injury, accounting for 74 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.