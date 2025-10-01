Cooper logged seven tackles (five solo) and one pass defense during the Packers' 40-40 tie to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Cooper has logged at least seven tackles in three of the first four games of the regular season, and he finished Sunday's game tied with Nate Hobbs (head) and Xavier McKinney for third most tackles on the Packers behind Quay Walker (11) and Evan Williams (nine). Cooper is up to 33 total tackles through four games and is on pace to surpass his total from the 2024 regular season (87 across 14 games).