Cooper recorded six total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Giants.

Cooper has now tallied six or more tackles in seven of the Packers' first 10 games this season. He's yet to miss a game in 2025, recording 74 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, three passes defended and two forced fumbles. Expect the Texas A&M product to remain a viable IDP option and one of Green Bay's top defensive playmakers in the Week 12 matchup against the Vikings.