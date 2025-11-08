Cooper (foot) does not have an injury designation heading into Monday's game against the Eagles, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Cooper opened the week with back-to-back limited practices due to a foot issue, but he avoided an injury tag for Week 10 after logging a full practice Saturday. The second-year linebacker has accumulated 62 tackles (36 solo), including 0.5 sacks, three pass defenses and one forced fumble across eight regular-season games.