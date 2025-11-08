Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Will play against Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper (foot) does not have an injury designation heading into Monday's game against the Eagles, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Cooper opened the week with back-to-back limited practices due to a foot issue, but he avoided an injury tag for Week 10 after logging a full practice Saturday. The second-year linebacker has accumulated 62 tackles (36 solo), including 0.5 sacks, three pass defenses and one forced fumble across eight regular-season games.
