Cooper (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Green Bay's matchup against the Lions on Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Cooper was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough but will continue to play through the foot injury that has plagued him since earlier in the season. Across his first 11 outings, the 24-year-old has totaled 72 tackles (43 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and will look to keep producing versus Detroit.