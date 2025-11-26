default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cooper (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Green Bay's matchup against the Lions on Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Cooper was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough but will continue to play through the foot injury that has plagued him since earlier in the season. Across his first 11 outings, the 24-year-old has totaled 72 tackles (43 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and will look to keep producing versus Detroit.

More News