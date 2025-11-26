Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Will play vs. Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Green Bay's matchup against the Lions on Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.
Cooper was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough but will continue to play through the foot injury that has plagued him since earlier in the season. Across his first 11 outings, the 24-year-old has totaled 72 tackles (43 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and will look to keep producing versus Detroit.
More News
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Estimated as limited•
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Just four stops vs. Minnesota•
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Set to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Posts another limited practice•
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Still dealing with foot issue•
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Six stops vs. Giants•