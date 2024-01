Jenkins (knee/ankle) is active for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bears.

Jenkins logged a DNP/DNP/LP progression during Week 18 prep to enter the weekend deemed questionable to play against Chicago, and he'll ultimately suit up for a contest the Packers may need to win in order to cement a playoff berth. The two-time Pro Bowler's presence on the offensive line is a big boost to the pass protection for quarterback Jordan Love.