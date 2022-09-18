Jenkins (knee) is available Sunday against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Jenkins tore his ACL in Week 11 of the 2021 campaign and sat out last week's regular-season opener against the Vikings. However, he was a full participant in Friday's practice session and has been cleared to return to game action against Chicago.
