Jenkins said Monday that he's currently in the "ramp-up process, trying to see what all the knee can take and how it responds to different things" in his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in November, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Jenkins is just over nine months removed from suffering this season-ending injury, and Green Bay has yet to set a date for the offensive lineman's return. While the 26-year-old will almost certainly sit out the first six games of the regular season on the PUP list, this activity in the preseason is an encouraging sign for his availability in the second half of the 2022 campaign