Jenkins (knee) was listed as a DNP at practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Jenkins' status may be more of a rest day than a new injury, as he did suffer from an ACL tear in Week 11 of last season. He sat out Week 1, as he still wasn't fully recovered, but the fourth-year right tackle returned in Week 2, while also suiting up in Week 3. His participation level in practice Thursday should lead to a better idea of his ability to go Sunday against the Patriots.
