Jenkins (neck) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's NFC wild-card game versus the Eagles.
Jenkins is now officially done for the day after sustaining a stinger early in the first quarter of the contest. In the meantime, Travis Glover will remain the team's left guard against Philadelphia.
