Jenkins (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jenkins returned to action for Green Bay's Week 5 loss to the Raiders after missing the previous two games with a knee injury. Even after a Week 6 bye to heal up, Jenkins still seems to be banged up heading into Sunday, as he went from being a limited participant in Thursday's practice to sitting out Friday's session entirely. It's possible that Jenkins was just receiving some maintenance, but if he's unable to go Sunday, Royce Newman could be called upon to fill in for him as the Packers' starting left guard.