Jenkins hurt his knee during Sunday's Week 2 contest against Atlanta and is questionable to return.
Jenkins was slow to get up following a play during the first half and subsequently headed to the sideline. Royce Newman entered in his absence and will presumably take over at left guard if Jenkins is unable to return.
More News
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Inks extension with Green Bay•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Returning for Week 9•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Inactive against Buffalo•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Slated to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Sheds injury designation•