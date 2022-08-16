Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that he won't commit Jenkins (knee) to playing only one position yet, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Jenkins' versatility has always been his calling card, but it may be as important as ever with the Packers' new-look offensive line in 2022. Jenkins returned to practice Monday for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 11 last year and participated mostly at right tackle. However, based on LaFleur's comments, Green Bay will continue to shift him around during his ramp-up period. Jenkins can play anywhere across the offensive line, and as of now, Josh Myers at center is the only solidified starter for Week 1.