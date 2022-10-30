Jenkins is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills due to a foot injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Jenkins dealt with a knee injury earlier in the year, but he'll be forced to miss Sunday's primetime matchup due to a foot issue. Zach Tom and Royce Newman are candidates for increased playing time against Buffalo.
