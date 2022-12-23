Jenkins (knee) agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract extension with the Packers on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 2019 second-round pick is in the final year of his rookie deal but won't hit free agency in March and will instead remain with the Packers. Jenkins is currently listed as Green Bay's starting left guard but can play all across the offensive line. He's nursing a knee injury and practiced as a limited participant Thursday.
