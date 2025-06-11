Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Limited at minicamp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenkins was a limited participant in Green Bay's minicamp session Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Jenkins is still in a contract dispute with the Packers leading to him not working in full during Tuesday's session. He is expected to be moved from guard to center ahead of the upcoming season and will serve as the team's starter should they agree to new terms.
More News
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Not attending workouts•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Done for rest of Sunday•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Will play in wild-card round•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Able to suit up for Week 18•