Jenkins (knee/pectoral) was listed as a limited participant on the Packers' injury report Wednesday.
Jenkins was ultimately forced to sit out during Sunday's loss to the Vikings after being listed as questionable on the team's Week 1 injury report. The 26-year-old has reportedly progressed well since suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 11 last year, and his availability could be a major boost for Green Bay's entire offense. Jenkins has played nearly every position along the Packers' offensive line over the past three seasons, though he would likely step back in at right tackle when healthy in 2022.
