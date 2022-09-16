Jenkins (knee) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jenkins, who tore his ACL in Week 11 of last season, sat out the season opener after being listed as questionable and once again finds himself deemed iffy for Week 2. The standout offensive lineman was a full participant Friday for the first time this season, which bodes well for his chances of making his season debut, but Green Bay may want to give him at least one more week before throwing him back into game action.
More News
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Officially inactive•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Unlikely to play Week 1•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Questionable for opener•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Not practicing Sunday•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Remains uncertain for Week 1•