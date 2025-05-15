Jenkins is skipping Green Bay's offseason workouts, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
While Jenkins has recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered during the team's wild-card loss versus the Eagles in January, the 26-year-old is instead holding out due to a contract dispute. Jenkins could be moved from guard to center ahead of the start of the upcoming season and it remains to be seen when he'll rejoin the team.
