Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Jenkins (knee) won't practice Sunday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
LaFleur said Jenkins' absence was "not necessarily planned," but the coach is "going to keep it internal." Jenkins has returned to practice recently for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 11 last year, but he's yet to participate in team drills. His absence Sunday is certainly something to monitor, especially after LaFleur's comments, but the extent of the issue remains unclear. Regardless, Green Bay is expected to be extremely cautious will the 26-year-old, who's grown into a star during his first three years with the team.
