Jenkins (knee/pectoral) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's contest against the Vikings.
Jenkins' absence will come as no surprise given that he was already expected to sit out while continuing his recovery from a season-ending torn ACL suffered in Week 11 at Minnesota last year. The Packers will also be without All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), thus leaving the team's offensive line somewhat depleted against what should be a dangerous Vikings pass rush, including Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter.
More News
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Unlikely to play Week 1•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Questionable for opener•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Not practicing Sunday•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Remains uncertain for Week 1•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Expected to be moved around•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Returns to practice Sunday•