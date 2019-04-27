Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Onward to Green Bay

The Packers selected Jenkins in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 44th overall.

The Mississippi State product helps bolster Green Bay's interior line. Jenkins (6-foot-4 4/8, 310 pounds) played all over at Mississippi State, ranging from both tackle spots and left guard, but he saw most of his playing time at center. However, Corey Linsley is signed through 2020, so Jenkins may see time at guard or tackle early in his career.