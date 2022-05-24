Jenkins (knee) is at OTAs but not participating Tuesday, as he's still undergoing rehab on his torn ACL, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

It's a good sign for Jenkins' recovery that he's up and moving as he attempts to work back from the ACL tear he suffered in November of 2021. The Packers are hoping his rehab process will be swifter than that of teammate David Bakhtiari, who is still struggling to come back from a tear he suffered back in the 2020 playoffs. Green Bay might be banking on Jenkins to start at right tackle in 2022 after letting Billy Turner go this offseason.