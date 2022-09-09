The Packers have listed Jenkins (knee) as questionable for Sunday's season opener versus the Vikings.
Jenkins tore his ACL in Week 11 of last season, so a return for Week 1 would be relatively speedy. He had not yet participated in team drills as late as Aug. 28, so it remains to be seen how realistic it would be for him to suit up versus the Vikings. The 26-year-old has exceeded all expectations during his first three seasons with the team, so it would not be surprising for Green Bay to err on the side of caution.
