Jenkins (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jenkins returned to the field during Green Bay's Week 5 loss to the Raiders after missing the previous two games with a knee injury. The versatile lineman seems to be trending in the wrong direction to play this coming Sunday, as he went from being a limited participant in Thursday's practice to a DNP on Friday. If Jenkins is unable to suit up this weekend, Royce Newman is expected to start at left guard.