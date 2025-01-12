Jenkins (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's NFC wild-card game versus the Eagles.
Jenkins suffered a stinger on the team's first official offensive possession of the game, placing some doubt on his ability to return. Travis Glover replaced him at left guard versus Philadelphia.
