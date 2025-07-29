Jenkins (undisclosed) was activated off the non-football injury list Monday, Aaron Nagler of Cheese Head TV reports.

After being sidelined the first week of training camp, head coach Matt LaFleur said Jenkins will return to practice Monday on a limited basis. The two-time Pro Bowl selection started every game for Green Bay last season. He sat out for parts of mandatory minicamp due to a contract dispute as part of his positional change to center, but the Packers confirmed before training camp that Jenkins was dealing with a legitimate injury. The 30-year-old still has two years remaining on the extension he signed back in 2022, but with minimal guarantees and an escalated base salary in the final year, Jenkins could wind up being a cap casualty next season if the position change experiment fails.