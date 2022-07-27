General Manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday that Jenkins (knee) is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Finally some good news for the Packers' offensive line. Star left tackle David Bakhtiari underwent another surgery this offseason, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports, and Jenkins is the most logical replacement at that position. Jenkins has demonstrated the ability to excel at all five offensive line positions and is by far his team's most valuable asset there until Bakhtiari returns.