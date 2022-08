General Manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday that Jenkins (knee) is "progressing very well" in his injury rehab, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.

It's another encouraging sign that Jenkins' recovery from last season's ACL tear will be an efficient one. He's still a candidate to possibly sit out the first six weeks of the season on the PUP list, but he'll provide a major boost to Green Bay's offense at tackle whenever he's ready to play again.