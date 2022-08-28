Jenkins (knee) has yet to return to practice and is questionable for Week 1 against the Bears, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jenkins remains unavailable for team drills at the Packers' practice and head coach Matt LeFleur said Saturday that it's "hard to project" his chances to be ready for the regular season. Once the 26-year-old gets some team reps under his belt, more clarity will be provided to his status.