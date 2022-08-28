Jenkins (knee) has yet to return to practice and is questionable for Week 1 against the Bears, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Jenkins remains unavailable for team drills at the Packers' practice and head coach Matt LeFleur said Saturday that it's "hard to project" his chances to be ready for the regular season. Once the 26-year-old gets some team reps under his belt, more clarity will be provided to his status.
More News
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Expected to be moved around•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Returns to practice Sunday•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Recovery still progressing smoothly•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Continues to progress in return•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Recovering quickly•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Begins camp on PUP list•