Jenkins (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Lions, Mike Spofford of the team's official site reports.
Jenkins was unable to give it a go in Week 8 versus the Bills due to a foot issue, but he's since been medically cleared for Sunday's matchup in Detroit. The 26-year-old is in line to operate in his usual spot as Green Bay's starting left guard.
