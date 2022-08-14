Jenkins (knee) was activated off the active/PUP list Sunday and returned to practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Jenkins will participate in individuals and walkthroughs, but he'll still need to progress to full-contract team drills. Regardless, it's an extremely encouraging sign for the versatile offensive lineman, who many thought was going to start the season on the PUP list.