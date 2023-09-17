Jenkins (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Jenkins left the game in the first half and was replaced by Royce Newman. David Bakhtiari (knee) is also inactive, so the Packers are down two starters on the left side of their offensive line.
More News
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Exits with knee injury•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Inks extension with Green Bay•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Returning for Week 9•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Inactive against Buffalo•
-
Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Slated to play Sunday•