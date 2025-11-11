Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Sent to injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Packers placed Jenkins (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Jenkins was injured in the second quarter of Monday night's loss to the Eagles and has been diagnosed with an ankle fracture. With his placement on injured reserve, Jenkins will be required to miss at least the next four games. It's unclear if Jenkins will be able to return this season. Sean Rhyan replaced Jenkins at center following his exit Monday night.