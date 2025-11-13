Jenkins is slated to undergo a procedure to repair a lower-leg fracture that he sustained against the Eagles on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday that the severity of Jenkins' injury means that the 2019 second-rounder is "highly unlikely to return this season, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Sean Rhyan is slated to start at center for the rest of the 2025 campaign.