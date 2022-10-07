Jenkins (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Giants, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.
Jenkins was limited in practice throughout the week, while he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 11 of last season. The 311-pounder played every single offensive snap over the last three contests and that likely won't change in Sunday's London game against the Giants.
