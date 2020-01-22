Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Stellar rookie season
Jenkins appeared in all 18 games the Packers played in his rookie season and started at left guard from Week 3 onward.
The Packers selected Jenkins in the second round of last year's draft, and they nailed the pick, as he held down a starting spot nearly the entire season and more than held his own. He will be a key cog in the Packers' offensive line in 2020 and beyond.
