Jenkins appeared in all 18 games the Packers played in his rookie season and started at left guard from Week 3 onward.

The Packers selected Jenkins in the second round of last year's draft, and they nailed the pick, as he held down a starting spot nearly the entire season and more than held his own. He will be a key cog in the Packers' offensive line in 2020 and beyond.

