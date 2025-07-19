Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Still sidelined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenkins (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Friday, Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com reports.
Jenkins sat out portions of mandatory minicamp due to a contract dispute. However, the Packers confirmed that Jenkins is dealing with an injury at the start of training camp, though it's unclear what the issue is.
