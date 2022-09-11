Jenkins (knee/pectoral), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, isn't expected to play, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

Green Bay is expected to be without both of its projected starting tackles, as left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) is also listed as questionable but not on track to play. Yosh Nijman will step in to protect Aaron Rodgers' blindside, while Royce Newman is expected to replace Jenkins at right tackle.