Jenkins (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Jenkins missed back-to-back games with a knee injury but returned to action for the Packers' Week 5 loss to the Raiders on Monday Night Football. Following Green Bay's Week 6 bye, Jenkins was still on the injury report due to the knee issue and was given a questionable designation. It looks as though Jenkins may have to battle through the knee pain throughout the year, but he's going to give it a go in Week 7.