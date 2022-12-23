Jenkins doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Miami, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Jenkins didn't practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday, but he'll be good to go for the Christmas Day matchup against the Dolphins. The versatile offensive lineman recently signed a four-year extension with the Packers, and while he can play every possession on the line, Green Bay has plugged him in at left guard recently.
