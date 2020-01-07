Play

Wellman agreed to a reserve/futures contract with Green Bay on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Wellman logged a workout with the Packers on Thursday, and as evidenced by this news, made a good enough impression to start next season on the 90-man roster. The undrafted free agent out of West Virginia spent time with the Redskins this past offseason before he was cut at the start of training camp.

