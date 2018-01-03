Packers' Emanuel Byrd: Catches first two passes as pro
Byrd caught two passes for 31 yards in the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Lions.
Byrd was promoted from the practice squad for the Packers' season finale, which allowed the rookie to notch the first two receptions of his career. He spent training camp and half of the season with the Packers, so he should get a chance to compete for a roster spot if he returns to Green Bay.
More News
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...