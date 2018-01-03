Byrd caught two passes for 31 yards in the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Lions.

Byrd was promoted from the practice squad for the Packers' season finale, which allowed the rookie to notch the first two receptions of his career. He spent training camp and half of the season with the Packers, so he should get a chance to compete for a roster spot if he returns to Green Bay.

