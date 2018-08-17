Byrd posted two receptions for 27 yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Steelers.

Byrd is entering his second season with the Packers after appearing in just one game for Green Bay last season where he posted two catches for 31 yards. The Packers have a solid core group of veteran tight ends on the roster, but Byrd could get a leg up on a roster spot if Green Bay decides they don't want to have Lance Kendricks' salary on the books for 2018.

