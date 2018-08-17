Packers' Emanuel Byrd: Hauls in two passes Thursday
Byrd posted two receptions for 27 yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Steelers.
Byrd is entering his second season with the Packers after appearing in just one game for Green Bay last season where he posted two catches for 31 yards. The Packers have a solid core group of veteran tight ends on the roster, but Byrd could get a leg up on a roster spot if Green Bay decides they don't want to have Lance Kendricks' salary on the books for 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.
-
Looking at Pats RBs, Week 2 ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at some trends with Average Draft Position, as well as what to do with...
-
Best Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: How to draft running backs
How you draft running backs could be the key to winning your leagues.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...