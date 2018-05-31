Byrd did not participate in Thursday's OTA session due to a hamstring injury, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Byrd was promoted from the practice squad late in the 2017 campaign, hauling in his first two NFL passes during Week 17 against the Lions. He likely faces an uphill battle to earn a 53-man roster spot with the Packers with Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis and Lance Kendricks on the roster. However, a strong showing in camp could prompt the coaching staff to keep four tight ends, especially if Byrd can prove valuable as a special teams contributor.