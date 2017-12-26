The Packers promoted Byrd from their practice squad Tuesday.

The Packers will bring Byrd aboard the active roster ahead of the Week 17 matchup with the Lions with fellow tight end Richard Rodgers (shoulder) uncertain to play in the contest. Byrd, an undrafted rookie out of Marshall who impressed the Packers in training camp, would back up Lance Kendricks if Rodgers sits out the season finale.

