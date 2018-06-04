Byrd (hamstring) participated in OTAs on Monday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Byrd was unable to practice last Thursday, but his quick return to the field Monday suggests his hamstring is fine. The second-year tight end will now jump right back into the competition for the No. 3 tight end job in Green Bay with veteran Lance Kendricks. While Kendricks clearly has the leg up in this battle, the Packers could save $1.625 million by releasing him, according to OverTheCap.com. Meanwhile, cutting Byrd would only save $480,000.

